Here is the plan that the Nandi man who stabbed his wife to death and took his own life drew before the heinous act.





Friday, January 17, 2025 - Shock and grief has engulfed Kabwareng village in Nandi County after a man identified as Simani Juma stabbed his wife Winnie Akusuha to death at her parents’ home and used the same killer knife to take his own life.

Before Juma committed the heinous act, he had drawn a plan for executing his evil mission.

A note listing all the required items and how he was going to carry out the plan was recovered from his pocket.

Juma had separated from his wife after endless domestic disputes.

The couple was blessed with three children.

