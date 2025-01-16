Hakuna Mwanaume Anaeza Nigongea - SIMANI JUMA had bragged on social media weeks before he stabbed his wife to death over infidelity and took his own life (LOOK).





Friday, January 17, 2025 - Juma Hannis Simani, a young man from Kibwareng village in Nandi County, had showed off his wife before allegedly killing her weeks later.

Before the tragic incident, Juma took to his Facebook page and said that people had been asking him about his wife.

He then unleashed a photo of them looking lovingly into each other's eyes.

“Acheni kushinda mukiniuliza ati mama ako wapi. Ndiyo huyo sasa nimemuanika wazi na siogopi.

"Mimi labda nigongewe tu mayai pekee na si kitu ingine bro.Respect the OGs,” he posted o December 26, 2024.

Fast-forward to January 16, 2025, he stabbed his wife to death and took his own life.

Rumour has it that he found out that she was having an affair with another man.













