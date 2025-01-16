Swimming in Money: RUTO’s daughter CHARLENE reportedly buys a hotel worth Ksh 100 Million from Imenti North MP RAHIM DAWOOD! She is demolishing it to build modern apartments and hostels.





Friday, January 17, 2025 - President William Ruto’s second-born daughter, Charlene Ruto, has reportedly entered the lucrative real estate business.

According to trusted blogger Aoko Otieno, Charlene bought a hotel worth Ksh 100 million from Imenti North Member of Parliament Rahim Dawood and demolished it to put up modern apartments and hostels.

The MP’s Blue Towers Hotel which Charlene bought sits on a disputed prime piece of land in Meru.

Dawood was taken to court sometime back for reportedly grabbing the piece of land.

Residents confirmed that the hotel was being demolished after Charlene bought it.

Following Ruto's rise to power, Charlene faced heavy criticism on social media for establishing the Office of the First Daughter.

She reportedly uses the office to milk taxpayer’s money while pretending that it is a private entity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.