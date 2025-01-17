Here is the Governor who last travelled outside Kenya in 2005 - He is a revolutionary and not a thief like the rest of the county chiefs





Friday, January 17, 2025 - One of the country's 47 governors revealed that he has not traveled abroad since 2005 when he was a District Officer (DO)

Speaking on Sulwe FM, Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya revealed that the last time he traveled outside Kenya was in 2005 when he visited the United Kingdom (UK).

Natembeya jokingly said that Nairobi has recently become his 'foreign country' whenever he visits the capital.

"The last time I traveled outside the country was in 2005 when I visited the United Kingdom (UK). So when I come to Nairobi, it is like a foreign country to me," Natembeya stated.

Recently, the first-term governor revealed how he used the KSh 8 million set aside for his foreign trips to buy milk for nursery school children.

"Travelling abroad is overrated; what are you going to do? In this past financial year 2023/2024, the money we would have spent on travel would have been Sh 8 million, which we saved and used for other things like providing milk for our nursery school children," the Trans Nzoia governor said.

Natembeya is one of the few governors who does not use public funds for foreign travel.

In contrast, most governors, led by Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja, have been spending billions on foreign trips that do not add value to Kenyan taxpayers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.