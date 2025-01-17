Dutch Royals could cancel the visit to Kenya after thousands of Kenyans sent emails requesting them not to meet RUTO over Gen Z killings and abductions







Friday, January 17, 2025 - The Dutch Royals are reportedly considering canceling their visit to Kenya in March after Kenyans on social media sent thousands of emails urging them not to visit the country due to human rights violations.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are scheduled to visit Kenya in March, where they will meet President William Ruto and First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto.

However, Kenyans have urged the Dutch King and Queen not to visit Kenya and meet President Ruto, whom they accuse of committing crimes against humanity, including the killing of 61 young Kenyans and the abduction of hundreds in the past six months.

Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported on Wednesday that “Kenyans on social media are asking the royal couple to cancel the state visit (and that) they are also calling on people to send protest emails to the Government Information Service and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These calls have already been shared and liked thousands of times.”

The NOS also reported that “when asked, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed (…) that they received at least three hundred emails about the royal visit to Kenya, but do not yet have the full picture and are still investigating this.

According to activists, who use an online form, among other things, this would involve thousands of emails.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.