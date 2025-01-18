Health Crisis: An ailing woman wails and causes drama in hospital after SHA systems failed, denying her services (Heartbreaking VIDEO).





Saturday, January 18, 2025 - There was drama in one of the local hospitals after an ailing woman staged a protest, lamenting over the controversial Social Health Authority (SHA) systems.

Reports indicate that the systems failed, denying her essential medical services.

In the video, the woman is seen wailing and causing drama as other stranded patients watch helplessly.

“I want to die because of this hospital. I hate this hospital,” she exclaimed.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health acknowledged and apologized for system failures with the Social Health Authority, which have disrupted the provision of healthcare services in the country.

Speaking during an impromptu tour of the Kenyatta National Hospital, Health Cabinet Secretary, Deborah Barasa, said such interruptions, while regrettable, are not uncommon globally.

“The incidents occurred on January 14th and 15th, temporarily disrupting some services such as patient clearance and billing,” she explained, adding, “To our patients, we are deeply sorry for the disruption.

"Your well-being is our priority, and we are working tirelessly to ensure consistent, high-quality healthcare.”

Watch the video of the distressed woman.

