Residents of Theta Ward in Juja mobilize funds through a WhatsApp group to repair a critical road after the area leaders neglected it (PHOTOs).





Saturday, January 18, 2025 - Residents of Theta Ward in Juja Constituency, Kiambu County, have taken matters into their own hands and started repairing the critical Kimbo-Junction road after successfully mobilizing funds through a WhatsApp group.

This comes after their pleas to the MCA, MP, Governor, and other local leaders fell on deaf ears.

Here are images showing residents working together on Friday to fix the neglected road that serves as a lifeline for their daily activities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.