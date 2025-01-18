SIMON KABU shares a cryptic message after his estranged wife SARAH claimed he transferred 90% of their properties to his first born daughter whom he sired with another woman.





Saturday, January 18, 2025 - Bonfire Adventures Managing Director Sarah Mtalii is the talk of social media after she accused her ex-husband Simon Kabu of transferring most of the properties they purchased together to his firstborn daughter, whom he sired with another woman.

Speaking in an interview with Dr. Ofweneke, Sarah said she regrets marrying Simon and accused him of duping her.

“We would drive and see land somewhere and see the land is good, and I'm like, this land is good. We should have it. “where is the lawyer?” You know a title takes a long time to come out, and this is the time I am trying to follow up on the properties and I am realising 80 to 90 percent are under this name, and they have already been transferred to his daughter,” she said.

Simon shared a cryptic message after his wife’s remarks.

The father of three, via his social media pages, talked about lies that are told repeatedly are popular.

He further accused his ex-wife of seeking public sympathy.

“Lies told repeatedly many times are popular and with many fans and it seems to others like the truth until the truth shows up.

"Public sympathy is juicy, therapeutic, and deceives the heart and the mind.

"Want to write a book? What title should I use?” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.