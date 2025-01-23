PHOTOs of the innocent mechanic who was shot in the head by rogue cops and booked as an accident victim - They ran over his body to cover up the murder.





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Armed police officers hired to guard the vast Trans Mara sugar factory plantation reportedly shot an innocent mechanic at close range, thinking he was an intruder.

The deceased, Caleb Okombo, was shot while riding a motorcycle at the sugar plantation at around 8 PM on Saturday.

The cops shot him thinking he was an intruder, only to find out that he was a mechanic employed by the factory.

He was heading home after a night shift.

The rogue cops devised a plan to cover up the murder by running over him with their vehicle.

They then took the body to Transmara police station and booked him as an accident victim.

However, the OCS realized the victim had a gunshot wound in the head and ordered more investigations.

The officers who killed the mechanic were hired from Kilgoris police station.

Below are photos of the mechanic.

