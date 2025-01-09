“He used to beat me senselessly in front of our kids,” - KCB Bank senior staff DISHON OCHIENG exposed by his estranged wife after eloping with his side chick.





Friday, January 10, 2025 - Dishon Ochieng’s estranged wife Mary Ocharo Akoth has opened up about her troubled marriage, days after she accused another lady of snatching her husband.

Taking to her Facebook account, Mary revealed that she legally married Dishon in 2010.

She argues that according to the law, he should stick to one woman and that she is justified to sue him for having an affair with another woman without her consent.

Mary says her marriage with Dishon should be dissolved before he marries another woman, adding that the case is in court next week.

“I want to believe the law says that he should dissolve the first marriage before engaging in the second one,” she lamented.

She further revealed that her marriage with Dishon, a senior staff at KCB bank, was marred with physical abuse and infidelity.

He allegedly used to beat her senselessly in front of their kids.

She has several assault cases pending at the police station.

Mary made it clear that she would never be in a polygamous marriage.

Check out her posts.









Below are photos of her husband’s side chick.





