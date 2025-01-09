CEBBIE KOKS' new man opens up about their relationship and addresses rumours that she is cheating on him with a popular ODM MP.





Friday, January 10, 2025 - Finland-based researcher Charles Ng’ieno has confirmed that he is dating renowned digital influencer and entrepreneur Cebbie Koks' Nyasego after her marriage with city lawyer Steve Ogolla crumbed.

Speaking to blogger Edgar Obare, the polished man revealed that he has been dating Cebbie for quite some time, only that they had decided to keep their affair under wraps.

“I can’t deny the fact that I have been seeing Cebbie Koks. That’s a fact,” he told Edgar.

However, he was cagey when asked to address rumours that he recently discovered Cebbie was cheating on him with Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi and bringing him to their lavish apartment in Westlands when he is out of the country.

He, however, acknowledged that their relationship has faced challenges, like any other.

“If there are challenges, they are normal. Every household goes through them,” he said.

“Rumours are not rumours. They are true. On that account, I can’t account much since I don’t know how it started,” he added.

See the conversation that he had with Edgar Obare.

