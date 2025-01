Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Police have launched a manhunt for four women who fraudulently withdrew Ksh 1. 2 million from a chama and vanished.

According to one of the victims, there were 28 members in the chama.

The cunning women accessed the account without the consent of other members and withdrew the money before vanishing.

The matter has since been reported at Kamukunji police station.

See photos of the suspects.

















