SIFUNA now dares RAILA to sack him as he rules out any possibility of ODM supporting RUTO in 2027

Sunday, January 26, 2025 – President William Ruto may be in for a rude shock ahead of the 2027 General Election.
This is after ODM Secretary
General Edwin Sifuna ruled out the possibility of his party supporting him in the 2027
elections.
In a statement, Sifuna emphasized that he does not fear losing his position in the Raila Odinga-led party, adding that ODM would only collaborate with parties whose objectives align with its own and whose ideologies prioritize protecting citizens.
“The nature of our politics
sometimes requires us to enter into strategic arrangements with political
parties that share our goals.”
“The key word here is shared
objectives. Political parties with ideologies that align with ODM's policies
are well known. These are the parties we should seek to partner with, not those
that oppress citizens,” Sifuna said.
The ODM spokesperson also
addressed various issues, including why some party members who joined Ruto's
cabinet have distanced themselves from the party’s position.
Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi
Senator, said he is not intimidated by threats from some members over his
strong stance against the inclusive government.
“I hold the position of
Secretary General at the behest of the members, and I will not hold it forever.
They say if you don’t stand for your principles when tested, you are merely entertaining
yourself, not your principles.”
“It has been the honour of my
life to serve as ODM Secretary General. Last year, I became the longest-serving
Secretary General in the party’s history.”
“In February, I will begin my
eighth year. Every day for the past seven years, I have heard similar threats
from the same people, yet I am still here," he said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments