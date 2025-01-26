SIFUNA now dares RAILA to sack him as he rules out any possibility of ODM supporting RUTO in 2027





Sunday, January 26, 2025 – President William Ruto may be in for a rude shock ahead of the 2027 General Election.

This is after ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna ruled out the possibility of his party supporting him in the 2027 elections.

In a statement, Sifuna emphasized that he does not fear losing his position in the Raila Odinga-led party, adding that ODM would only collaborate with parties whose objectives align with its own and whose ideologies prioritize protecting citizens.

“The nature of our politics sometimes requires us to enter into strategic arrangements with political parties that share our goals.”

“The key word here is shared objectives. Political parties with ideologies that align with ODM's policies are well known. These are the parties we should seek to partner with, not those that oppress citizens,” Sifuna said.

The ODM spokesperson also addressed various issues, including why some party members who joined Ruto's cabinet have distanced themselves from the party’s position.

Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi Senator, said he is not intimidated by threats from some members over his strong stance against the inclusive government.

“I hold the position of Secretary General at the behest of the members, and I will not hold it forever. They say if you don’t stand for your principles when tested, you are merely entertaining yourself, not your principles.”

“It has been the honour of my life to serve as ODM Secretary General. Last year, I became the longest-serving Secretary General in the party’s history.”

“In February, I will begin my eighth year. Every day for the past seven years, I have heard similar threats from the same people, yet I am still here," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.