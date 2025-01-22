‘Hata nyumba kumi hautapata’ – MUDAVADI tells GACHAGUA to stop challenging RUTO since he can’t hold any public office after impeachment





Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has asked former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to accept his fate and move on after his impeachment.

Speaking during President William Ruto’s development tour of the Western region, Mudavadi said that by the law, after Gachagua’s ouster, he cannot hold any public office even as a nyumba kumi elder.

Comparing the current situation of the former Nairobi and Kiambu governors who were impeached, the Prime CS noted that Gachagua, like Mike Sonko and Ferdinand Waititu—left without any position in the public sector after their removal—will be unable to run for any political seat or be appointed to any public office."

He further advised the second deputy president to stop mourning and move on from his impeachment, adding that Kenyans are tired of listening to him mourning daily.

“Sheria inasema hivi: kama wewe umekuwa impeached, hauwezi kushika kazi ya umma; you cannot have public office; hata nyumba kumi hautapata.

“Yule aliyekuwa governor wa Nairobi alipokuwa impeached hakusonga tena, yule aliyekuwa Kiambu alipokuwa impeached hakusonga tena.

"If somebody was mourning, he has finished the mourning; the mourning period is over. Kenya must move on. Kenya is not there to listen to you mourning every other day.

"We must move on, and we must develop the country, and that is where President William Ruto is taking us,” Mudavadi said.

Since his impeachment, Gachagua has been criticizing Ruto and his administration for their failure to address issues affecting Kenyans, among other concerns.

