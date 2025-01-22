See how this popular pastor is guarded - VIDEO sparks reactions (Watch).







Wednesday, January 22, 2025 - A popular Ugandan preacher moves around with a contingent of heavily armed police officers and chase cars, resembling the entourage of a head of state.

The controversial preacher, identified as Pastor Bugingo, was recently filmed arriving at an event in style while being heavily guarded.

Armed police officers brandished rifles as they guarded the flamboyant man of God, who has a huge following.

The video has since sparked reactions on social media.

A social media user wrote, “Police are protecting him while he gives his followers olive oil for protection,’’.

“Why does a pastor need soldiers to guard him? I thought he had the Holy Spirit looking over him’’ another user wrote.

Watch the video.

Pastor Bugingo Atuuse Mulumbe lwa Kato Lubwama pic.twitter.com/YrtWkxNd5K — ugamusic.biz (@ugamusic_biz) January 18, 2025

