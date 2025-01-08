You won’t believe what is happening at Makadara Law courts - The Magistrate in Court 8 and the court clerk Mr.AMIN should be investigated.





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - On 3rd January 2025, two Public Service Vehicle drivers, Mr. Hudson Njoroge of City Shuttle and Mr. Daniel Ouma of Oma Services Limited were arrested along Jogoo Road by traffic police from Makongeni Police Station for the offense of obstruction and picking passengers on the road.

They were arraigned in court number 8 on 6th January 2025 but denied cash bail and instead asked to produce a bond and surety of Ksh 50,000 to be released pending the hearing of their cases.

Unlike cash bail, a bond requires the accused to produce a car log book, a title deed, etc to be authenticated by the court, and charged for them to be released. The two drivers couldn’t get someone to bond them and they were remanded at Industrial Area Prison.

Oma Services Limited wrote to the court requesting cash bail for their driver but received a response on 6th January that their request was denied. They were given a mention date of 15th January 2025 as their driver remained in custody.

Under the Traffic (Minor Offenses) Rules, the maximum penalty for the offense of obstruction is Ksh 10,000, while that of picking up passengers on the road is Ksh 3,000. The bond terms are therefore punitive and excessive.

Jogoo Road Matatu operators allege there is a collaboration between the magistrate in court 8, court clerk, Mr. Amin, and the police officer in charge of traffic cases registration, Madam Naomi, who has overstayed at Makongeni Police Station and is an agent of corruption at the station.

They claim she is more powerful than Makongeni Police Station Base commander and has become a Godfather at the courts

On 7th January, the City Shuttle driver, Hudson Njoroge, was asked for a bribe of Ksh 25,000 and a cash bail of Ksh 5,000 for his release from custody, which they allegedly gave to Amin the court clerk.

The driver was released and is currently at home, while the Oma Services Limited driver is still in custody.

This syndicate victimizes those not willing to bribe their way out.

Jogoo Road Matatu operators want traffic officer Naomi, the magistrate in court number 8, and Amin the court clerk be investigated.

They have conspired to punish any Matatu driver who refuse to bribe the police to be punished once they get to court

Via Boniface Mwangi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.