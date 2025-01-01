They are hiding in Airbnbs with their girlfriends – ICHUNG’WAH mocks the missing young people who were abducted by suspected state agents.





Wednesday, January 1, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah dismissed the alleged abductions, claiming that some individuals faked their disappearances and were hiding in Airbnbs with their lovers.

Speaking in Narok County, Ichung'wah stated that the government had no business in abducting individuals based on their social media posts.

The Kikuyu MP insisted that there are laws regulating the use of social media, and anyone who violates them should be arrested and charged through legal procedures, not abducted.

"The government of Kenya has no business abducting anybody on the basis of what they say on social media. There is a law. If you contravene the law, the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act of 2018, you can be arrested and charged. Nobody needs to abduct you.

“I’m seeing some people go and lock themselves in Airbnbs with their girlfriends for three days and say they have been abducted,” Ichung’wah claimed.

The lawmaker further alleged that some elected leaders were planning to go into hiding and falsely claim that they had been abducted.

His remarks come after the High Court ordered the immediate and unconditional release of six Kenyans who were reported to be abducted.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye directed the Inspector-General of Police, the National Police Service (NPS), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to secure the release of Gideon Kibet, alias Kibet Bull, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Billy Mwangi, Rony Kiplangat and Steve Kavingo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST