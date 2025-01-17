Governor SUSAN KIHIKA issues a statement explaining her whereabouts - She is on extended maternity leave after giving birth to a baby with health complications in the US.

Friday, January 17, 2025 - Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has broken her silence after members of the public got concerned about her whereabouts.
She confirmed that she is currently on maternity leave.
Well-placed sources revealed that Kihika gave birth to a baby
boy with Down syndrome and other health complications, forcing her to extend
her maternity leave.
She had flown to America to give birth in a prestigious
hospital.
She will resume office in the next few weeks.
