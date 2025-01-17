Nakuru Governor SUSAH KIHIKA reportedly gave birth to a baby with a special medical condition despite flying to the US to get the best services - She is on maternity leave! Details emerge.

Friday, January 17, 2025 - Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has been missing from the public limelight, leaving Kenyans wondering about her whereabouts.
Members of Ms Kihika’s family and her communication team
remained mum about her whereabouts when she fell out of the limelight, leading to
endless speculations.
Over the Christmas
period, Nakuru residents expected
her to continue her usual tradition of
sharing the festive season with them, especially at their home in Rongai,
alongside her husband Sam Mburu.
In both the years 2022 and 2023, she graciously shared
pictures of these celebrations to show the festive spirit, but sadly, the
residents did not see the same gesture last year.
Since November, the governor has been running Nakuru through
Google Meet
It is now emerging that Susan is on a long maternity leave.
She reportedly flew to the United States of America to give
birth.
Sadly, she gave birth to a baby with Down syndrome and other
health complications, forcing her to take a long leave and disappear from the
public limelight.
Down's syndrome causes a distinct facial appearance, intellectual disability, and developmental delays.
Early intervention programmes with a team of therapists and special educators who can treat each child's specific situation help manage Down's syndrome.
