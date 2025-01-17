Nakuru Governor SUSAH KIHIKA reportedly gave birth to a baby with a special medical condition despite flying to the US to get the best services - She is on maternity leave! Details emerge.





Friday, January 17, 2025 - Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has been missing from the public limelight, leaving Kenyans wondering about her whereabouts.

Members of Ms Kihika’s family and her communication team remained mum about her whereabouts when she fell out of the limelight, leading to endless speculations.

Over the Christmas period, Nakuru residents expected her to continue her usual tradition of sharing the festive season with them, especially at their home in Rongai, alongside her husband Sam Mburu.

In both the years 2022 and 2023, she graciously shared pictures of these celebrations to show the festive spirit, but sadly, the residents did not see the same gesture last year.

Since November, the governor has been running Nakuru through Google Meet

It is now emerging that Susan is on a long maternity leave.

She reportedly flew to the United States of America to give birth.

Sadly, she gave birth to a baby with Down syndrome and other health complications, forcing her to take a long leave and disappear from the public limelight.

Down's syndrome causes a distinct facial appearance, intellectual disability, and developmental delays.

Early intervention programmes with a team of therapists and special educators who can treat each child's specific situation help manage Down's syndrome.









