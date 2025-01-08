ALLIANCE High School Principal KAMAU CHOMBA accused of exploiting parents - See how parents are being asked to pay for several questionable items.





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - Renowned blogger Cyprian Nyakundi has exposed how Alliance High School in Kiambu is allegedly exploiting parents, who are forced to pay inflated fees by the school principal, Kamau Chomba.

According to a fee structure shared on social media, the school, known for its history as one of the best in the country, has introduced several questionable charges, including Sh 13,000 for 'Budget Support' and Sh 10,000 for a 'Chapel Donation'

Here is Alliance High School's fee structure, revealing how Kamau Chomba is fleecing poor parents.





