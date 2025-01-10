See ABABU NAMWAMBA's net worth despite being in the government for many years – Is he a trustworthy and honest politician?





Friday, January 10, 2024 - Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has revealed his net worth, shocking many Kenyans as he appears not to have stolen public funds like some other government officials.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations on Friday, Namwamba, who was nominated by President William Ruto as the Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations Environmental Programme, declared that he is currently worth Sh500 million.

When he appeared during his vetting for the CS position, Ababu had told the Committee of Appointments that his net worth was Sh425 million.

This, he said, is made up of his two houses in Nairobi and Busia, business interests, shareholdings, and pension.

He stated that the shares are in major companies which include Safaricom, Cooperative Bank, and Kenya Power.

“I hold some interest in Safaricom, Coop Bank, and Kenya Power and I have indicated without providing specifics because ordinarily, you would not know the dividends accrued to you in a specific cycle,” he told the committee.

Ababu also told the committee that he was suitable for the position, stating that President William Ruto had explained to him the roles before the nomination was made public.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.