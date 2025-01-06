GIBSON MURAGE of Modern Pacific Furniture reveals he lost machinery worth Ksh 50 Million after mysterious fire razed down his store - Who are these two suspicious men captured on CCTV?





Tuesday, January 7, 2025 -Youthful businessman Gibson Murage of Modern Pacific Furniture has given an update on the ongoing investigations into the mysterious fire that razed down his store on December 18, 2024.

Read the full statement.

Update on the Modern Furniture Pacific Fire Incident

Date: December 18, 2024

We would like to provide an update regarding the fire incident that occurred at Murage Modern Pacific Furniture on December 18, 2024, which resulted in the destruction of machinery valued at 50 million Kenyan shillings.

Incident Overview:

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire ignited in one of our workshops early in the morning, where we store most of our furniture-making materials. At the time, our workers were actively engaged in their duties on the ground floor.

CCTV footage captured the moment the fire started, until the moment power was disconnected by KPLC. In the subsequent footage, employees can be seen rushing in with fire extinguishers, desperately trying to contain the fire, which threatened to spread to adjacent warehouses.

Persons of Interest:

Notably, two unidentified individuals were observed leaving the warehouse shortly before the fire began. This footage, taken from an adjacent building, shows them walking away casually while others rushed in to help. We are treating these individuals as persons of interest in our ongoing investigation.

Response Efforts:

Our staff, workers from neighboring warehouses, and security personnel managed to break into the showroom to salvage furniture as the workshop burned. The Kiambu Fire Department responded promptly, and the fire was contained and extinguished without further incident.

Authorities, including the Ruiru OCPD, OCS, DCI officers, and Scene of Crime Detectives, have visited the site to document the scene for further investigation into the fire's cause.

Missing Employee:

We regret to inform you that one of our casual employees, Joseph Ng'ang'a Muhia, has been reported missing. CCTV footage shows him leaving the premises the day before the fire, and he has not been seen since.

Authorities thoroughly searched the debris and confirmed that there were no human remains found, aside from a dog's carcass, which has been examined by the DCI's Forensics department in the presence of our staff and Muhia's family before being disposed of.

According to one of the firefighters from the Kiambu Fire Department, two dogs belonging to Maasai (soldiers) guarding nearby buildings were trapped inside. One escaped, while the other was overwhelmed by the fire.

Summary:

1. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, pending a comprehensive report from KPLC.

2. We are actively seeking the two unidentified men as persons of interest.

3. The burnt warehouse remains an active crime scene and has not been disturbed since the incident.

4. Joseph Ng'ang'a Muhia is reported missing, and we are assisting his family in tracing his last known movements.

5. Operations at our Ruiru Branch have resumed and normalized.

We appeal to anyone with credible information regarding the events of that morning or the whereabouts of Joseph Ng'ang'a Muhia to contact the nearest police station. Your assistance is invaluable as we seek to understand what transpired during this unfortunate incident.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.