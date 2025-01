Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Jonathan Van Ness wore a dress to the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, Jan. 5.

The American hair stylist arrived in an emerald green gown by Christian Siriano to cohost WWD’s Eye on the Red Carpet during the 2025 Golden Globes.

The “Queer Eye” star broke down stars’ beauty trends and routines throughout the evening with Beauty Inc. editor in chief Jenny Fine.

However, it was his own outfit that got people talking.