Tuesday, January 7, 2024 - Police have arrested suspects behind the theft of transformers after an intelligence-led operation.

The suspects dismantle transformers at night and sell each at 200,000 to two businesswomen based in Eldoret City.

The rogue traders have been identified and one is already in police custody.

The suspects are believed to be behind the vandalism of KPLC transformers in Uasin Gishu and Nandi counties.

