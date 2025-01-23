Gen Zs don’t need UHURU to incite them against you, they know what to do when the time comes – Lawyer PAUL MUITE warns RUTO.





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Senior Counsel Paul Muite has warned President William Ruto to brace for more from the youth, popularly known as Gen Z, as they are not done yet following last year’s deadly protests.

Taking to his X account, Muite publicly defended the Gen Z protesters, asserting that they were too well-educated to be manipulated into violence during demonstrations.

The veteran lawyer emphasized that young protesters are capable of making independent decisions and do not need anyone, not even former President Uhuru Kenyatta, to incite them to violence.

This comes days after Ruto and his allies accused Uhuru of inciting Gen Zs to fight the Kenya Kwanza government. Uhuru urged them to continue fighting for their rights.

Muite argued that the demonstrations stem from legitimate concerns regarding governance and economic issues, countering claims that Gen Zs are coerced into participating in protests.

“Gen-Zs are educated, able to make decisions, and beyond incitement to violence by anyone,” Muite said, challenging narratives that have portrayed young protesters as easily manipulated.

According to Muite, the youth’s peaceful demonstrations are focused on four key demands: accountability in public spending, job creation, an end to forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, and respect for constitutional order.

