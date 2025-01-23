Did RUTO dupe sugar farmers in Western by giving them a ‘fake bonus’? WAMUCHOMBA drops a bombshell





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Githunguri MP Gathoni wa Muchomba has lashed out at President William Ruto, accusing him of launching a fake sugarcane bonus program in Mumias.

Taking to her X account, the legislator took the president to task, questioning whether the bonus initiative was a lifeline extended to all sugar companies in Western Kenya or merely a golden ticket reserved for Mumias alone.

Wamuchomba, who is an ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, went further, poking holes in the initiative’s authenticity, declaring it was not a government-endorsed project.

She noted that as an elected representative, she could not recall a single parliamentary session where funds for sugar bonuses were discussed, let alone approved.

“Hi guys, I don’t know much about sugar farming. But I saw a bonus launch for Mumias sugar farmers. Was it a government Initiative? So will all other sugar companies in western Kenya get it and when? I don’t remember passing any bonus funds in parliamentary budgets,” she said.

Though she confessed her limited grasp of sugar farming, Wamuchomba made it clear her curiosity had been piqued by the grandiose launch.

She also drew attention to a lingering promise made by the president—that debts strangling both the coffee and sugar sectors would be written off.

According to her, while the sugar sector may have seen some movement, coffee farmers remain shackled by unfulfilled pledges.

“All I recall is that the president vowed to clear all debts tied to coffee and sugar factories. But for coffee farmers, the promise remains just that—a promise!” she added.

