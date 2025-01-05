GACHAGUA tells RUTO that he is surrounded by fools like ICHUNGWAH who also make him look foolish





Sunday, January 5, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has blasted President William Ruto and his close advisors after they linked him to the ongoing abductions of young people in the country.

On Friday, National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah claimed Gachagua has been abducting young people so that Kenyans can put the blame on President William Ruto and his administration.

“Yule aliyekuwa kiongozi wako wa siasa za ukabila, the former Deputy President was the one planning for abductions to blame William Ruto,” Ichung’wah told Trans Nzoia Governor, George Natembeya.

In response to Ichung’wah’s claims, Gachagua, speaking in Embu County on Friday, stated that Ruto is surrounded by foolish leaders.

He urged Kenya Kwanza leaders to respect Kenyans' intelligence, accusing Ichung’wah of using "nonsense lies" to tarnish his name.

The ex-Mathira MP attributed his struggles in government to its reliance on lies, asserting his loyalty to the truth despite facing resistance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.