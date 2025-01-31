UDA in turmoil as KINDIKI engineers removal of CECIL MBARIRE as the party chair for allowing youth to heckle RUTO at her hometown – Look!





Friday, January 31, 2025 - The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party is in turmoil and on the verge of implosion.

This is after Deputy President Kithure Kindiki hinted at the removal of Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire from her role as the party’s national chairperson.

Speaking yesterday, Kindiki accused Mbarire of failing to protect President William Ruto from public heckling during his recent visit to Embu town.

"I talked to my sister Cess, the governor of Embu and my longtime political friend. And I asked her, being a UDA governor and the national chairperson of the party, how can the party leader, the president, come to your hometown and be heckled?" Kindiki questioned.

Kindiki further criticized Mbarire, stating that if she could not prevent such incidents, there was little justification for keeping her in the party’s leadership.

"How is that possible? The youth are heckling the president over something he has said that maybe they don't want to hear. Then what reason do we have to keep you?" Kindiki added.

The tension within UDA follows a similar episode just months ago when former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was impeached, including by members of his own party, and was subsequently ousted from UDA leadership.

