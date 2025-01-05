GACHAGUA thanks Catholic Bishops for refusing to be silenced and telling RUTO the truth as he reveals why he was impeached





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has opened up about the reason behind his unprecedented impeachment.

Speaking at the Tetu Catholic Church, Gachagua revealed that his nature of speaking the truth and confronting the president against lying to Kenyans cost him his job.

"In the first year, I thought we were speaking from the same page until I realised it was all lies.”

“We come to Ruring'u and promise we will complete the stadium, it is now two years, and nothing has been done.”

“There are no roads, no water, no medicine in the hospitals, and our job is lying to Kenyans daily," Gachagua opened up.

According to Gachagua, he warned the president against the habit of promising and not fulfilling the promise, and this was the last nail in the coffin that sealed his impeachment plan.

"I warned my boss that we should stop lying to Kenyans. That's when the plan to push me out began for saying the truth," the former DP revealed.

Speaking during the service, Gachagua hailed the Catholic bishops for refusing to remain silent, speaking the truth, and standing for the right.

Catholic Bishops have been at the forefront of criticizing the Kenya Kwanza government.

"We thank our Bishops for speaking for the people of Kenya. When everybody has been silent, the church remains the conscience of the nation, and I'd like to encourage you to continue speaking," the former DP stated.

Since he was ejected from the government, Gachagua has started the trend of criticizing it, asking for accountability on major issues affecting Kenyans, including the cases of forced disappearances.

