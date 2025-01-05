We will extend RUTO’s term to teach Gen Zs a lesson – Arrogant KAMKET shocks Kenyans





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Tiaty MP William Kamket has threatened to extend President William Ruto’s stay in power to teach his critics a lesson.

Speaking during an interdenominational service attended by the President at Kerio Valley, Elgeyo Marakwet, yesterday, Kamket lashed out at those criticizing Ruto, insisting that should they continue the threats, then they could extend his stay on the seat.

Kamket, while referencing how former President Daniel Moi stayed in power for 24 years, revealed that they know what it takes to make Ruto go beyond the stipulated term limits.

''I come from that county, Baringo County, where we know what the number 24 years means. We are the ones who know how to manufacture for the President to be on the seat for 24 years,'' Kamket asserted.

According to the lawmaker, some leaders have come out to intimidate the President, something that he maintained will also force them to embark on the term extension course.

''If they play, if they play, we can even tell you to go for some additional time," he said.

''There are some funny characters who are trying to disturb this government, and we want to thank Kimani Ichung'wah for speaking for us recently,” he added.

However, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, largely viewed as an insider to the President, dismissed Kamket's pronouncements, saying that the idea was unlawful.

According to Sudi, Ruto will exit the office upon the completion of his second term (if reelected) without forcing himself on Kenyans.

