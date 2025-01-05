The family of IAN SING’OEI, the young Engineer found dead in Kasarani, speaks amidst speculation.





Sunday, January 5, 2025 - The family of 27-year-old Ian Sing'oei, whose body was discovered in a river in the Mwiki area of Nairobi on January 4, is calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Sing’oei, son of Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner John Korir, had been missing since New Year’s Eve until his body was discovered five days later.

Korir, in a statement to media houses, confirmed that preliminary post-mortem results indicate his son died by drowning.

“Further investigations, including the analysis of some samples for any toxicity, are ongoing,” he said.

The family has strongly refuted speculation circulating in the media linking Ian’s case to abduction or political activism.

“We as a family have entrusted the police to conduct in-depth investigations into this incident and wish to categorically disassociate the demise of our beloved Ian from the speculations, rumours, and innuendos being circulated,” Korir stated.

He described his son as a law-abiding young professional.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our son has never been an activist nor inclined to politics. Those behind these erroneous publications are hurting the family a lot more since it is our honest contention that our son's demise has no relationship with the cases being referred to.”

Sing'oei’s death comes amid a troubling rise in cases of abductions and enforced disappearances in Kenya blamed on the government.

