Fireworks as SIFUNA and ORENGO reprimand RAILA and other ODM leaders in public for being RUTO’s sycophants – Look!

Sunday, January 19, 2025 – In a surprising turn of events, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga found himself in unfamiliar territory after ODM generals accused him of being President William Ruto’s sycophant.
While speaking during the burial
of former Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) chair Roseline
Odede, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, and Siaya Governor James Orengo hit
out at Raila and a section of ODM leaders, accusing them of being tone-deaf to
the needs of Kenyans in the wake of closing ranks with Ruto.
The two leaders reprimanded
members of ODM for being sycophants, urging them to call out Ruto on injustices
that are going on in the country.
Sifuna, on his part, emphasised
the need for the leaders of the Orange Party to remember their responsibility
to Kenyans despite their increased access to power.
Despite Raila’s instructions,
Sifuna intimated that some leaders within the popular political outfit were out
to undermine his efforts to uphold the issued guidelines.
Sifuna’s comments were echoed by
senior ODM figurehead James Orengo, who warned against too much
sycophancy.
“We (ODM) have an identity. If
you lose that identity for easy victories, we are going to pay for it in the
future. If you must make compromises, you must make compromises on matters of
principle.”
“Do not be part of praise and
worship. When there is too much sycophancy, people lose sight of their
fundamentals,” Orengo affirmed.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
