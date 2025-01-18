Fireworks as SIFUNA and ORENGO reprimand RAILA and other ODM leaders in public for being RUTO’s sycophants – Look!





Sunday, January 19, 2025 – In a surprising turn of events, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga found himself in unfamiliar territory after ODM generals accused him of being President William Ruto’s sycophant.

While speaking during the burial of former Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) chair Roseline Odede, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, and Siaya Governor James Orengo hit out at Raila and a section of ODM leaders, accusing them of being tone-deaf to the needs of Kenyans in the wake of closing ranks with Ruto.

The two leaders reprimanded members of ODM for being sycophants, urging them to call out Ruto on injustices that are going on in the country.

Sifuna, on his part, emphasised the need for the leaders of the Orange Party to remember their responsibility to Kenyans despite their increased access to power.

Despite Raila’s instructions, Sifuna intimated that some leaders within the popular political outfit were out to undermine his efforts to uphold the issued guidelines.

Sifuna’s comments were echoed by senior ODM figurehead James Orengo, who warned against too much sycophancy.

“We (ODM) have an identity. If you lose that identity for easy victories, we are going to pay for it in the future. If you must make compromises, you must make compromises on matters of principle.”

“Do not be part of praise and worship. When there is too much sycophancy, people lose sight of their fundamentals,” Orengo affirmed.

