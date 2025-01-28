MT KENYA is gone forever! – GACHAGUA tells RUTO and warns LUHYAs against trusting the President.





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has described President William Ruto as a political conman who deceived the Mt. Kenya electorate to secure the presidency in 2022.

Speaking in Nairobi on Monday during the launch of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) office, Gachagua claimed that Ruto deceived Mt. Kenya residents during the 2022 presidential election and cautioned the Luhya community against falling into his traps in 2027.

“Alikuwa anakuja ‘Mwathani Agocwo’ sasa amekuja kwenu ‘Musangalire’, mwe abalamu, That is the same script,”Gachagua told Luhyas

He also stated that he plans to form a party that will overshadow the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and revealed that the president’s party will soon become a shell once he announces the new party's name.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.