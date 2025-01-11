Blow to RUTO as MARTHA KARUA declares her presidential bid in 2027 - I will not be anybody’s running mate!





Saturday, January 11, 2025 - Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has officially declared her presidential bid in 2027.

Speaking in Kirinyaga County on Friday, January 10, Karua said she would not deputize any candidate in the upcoming elections.

She affirmed that she was ready and prepared to oust President William Ruto's regime.

"I will not be a deputy to anybody again. At the right time I will ask for your votes for the presidency," she stated.

Karua contested for the Presidency in the 2013 elections and emerged 6th in the race that saw Former President Uhuru Kenyatta elected for the top seat.

In 2017, she contested for the Kirinyaga Governor's seat and lost to Anne Waiguru.

Later on, in 2022, she was picked as the presidential running mate for Azimio's Raila Odinga. The duo lost to the William Ruto-Rigathi Gachagua ticket.

Meanwhile, amidst her announcements, the Narc Kenya Party has been working behind the scenes to rebrand itself in readiness for the 2027 race.

As detailed in a Gazette Notice published on December 27, 2024, the party will be rebranded to the People’s Liberation Party (PLP).

The theme of the party will also be changed from luminous, red, and white lilac to white and purple.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.