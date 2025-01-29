From Grace to Grass: Broke KHALIF KAIRO now begs for financial help online after wasting his fortunes on Instagram slay queens.





Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Embattled city car dealer Khalif Kairo has taken to social media to appeal for financial help as he faces legal tussles for defrauding clients.

Kairo shared a paybill on his X account and admitted that he is facing financial challenges after shutting down his companies.

Kairo claims that he has tried to resolve issues with disgruntled customers amicably in vain, leading to his frequent arrests.

“We have tried everything in our ability to resolve these issues amicably, and ensure we do deliveries but the negative media publicity and constant police involvement is putting us in deeper waters and severely affecting our ability to operate. All our offices are currently closed,’’ he tweeted.

He had launched an online fundraising campaign but it was shut down after crossing the $10,000 mark over legal issues.

Kairo pleaded with his fans and supporters to help him with financial donations and blamed unknown forces for trying to sabotage his company.

“I am directly appealing to my supporters, friends, old clients and associates to chip in whatever amount they can and give us a fighting chance against the unknown forces that are sabotaging my company,” he added.

Kairo promised to account for the financial donations sent to his struggling company.

Check out his tweet.

