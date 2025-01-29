ABABU NAMWAMBA’s alleged girlfriend AZZIAD NASENYA resurfaces amid claims she is battling depression and wallowing in debts - Sends this message to her fans.





Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Renowned Kenyan content creator and influencer Azziad Nasenya has made a comeback on social media after a month-long break, during which she kept a low profile.

She reassured her followers that she was doing well and thanked them for reaching out to check on her.

“Hi my loves, I hope you are doing great, nilikuwa nimewamiss.

"Your love has been felt, it has just been overwhelming. Nawapenda sana.

"To everyone who reached out via texts, and DMs, thank you very much.

"It’s been long since you heard my voice, nimeona leo niwaongeleshe, you are amazing.

"I’m well and thank you,” she posted.

The influencer’s return comes weeks after she opened up about a challenging period in her life, which saw her prioritize her mental health under medical supervision.

It was alleged that she was wallowing in debts and faking a lavish lifestyle on social media, which led to her depression.

In December 2024, Azziad revealed that she had spent three weeks under doctors’ care, taking a break from her phone and social media to focus on her well-being.

Azziad also reflected on the ups and downs she had experienced, admitting to making financial mistakes, and having high and low moments that prompted her to seek medical care.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.