NELSON HAVI gives CJ MARTHA KOOME only a few hours to resign or else she will be forced out.





Monday, January 13, 2025 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has issued an ultimatum to all six Supreme Court judges regarding Martha Koome's removal as Chief Justice.

In a statement, Havi reiterated that the deadline he had issued for CJ Koome to resign was January 14 and urged the other Supreme Court judges to back his calls for her swift resignation.

Failure to do so, he vowed that he would also be filing a petition today, calling for their removal.

“The deadline I gave for CJ Martha Koome to resign is 14-1-2025 (January 14). The six other Judges of the Supreme Court can prevail upon her to go,” part of the statement read.

“If they do not, all seven will have to go. They have until tomorrow at 9:00 am thereafter I will present a petition for their removal to the JSC.”

For months, Havi and other senior counsels have persistently called for Koome to step down from office, citing deep-rooted corruption in the Judiciary."

Besides the supposed corruption, Havi and the others also targeted judges for missing crucial sittings without prior notice or important reasons.

On December 6, 2024, Havi wrote to the Chief Justice complaining about High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi for only delivering two rulings of the seven required of him.

In his letter, he also blamed the Chief Justice for assigning unofficial duties to the judges thus having them miss court arbitrarily.

Despite the onslaught on CJ Koome, however, Havi stated that he had no personal vendetta against her and only opposed the Judiciary’s adherence to the doctrine of decisional independence which he believed fostered corruption among judges and magistrates.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.