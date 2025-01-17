FRANCIS GAITHO exposes the secret locations where abductees are allegedly held by NIS and tortured.





Friday, January 17, 2025 - Director of National Intelligence Noordin Haji operates three jail sites in Nairobi where abductees are detained without trial.

In an interview, blogger Bernard Kavuli revealed that they were not alone in their holding facility and he counted at least 30 other abductees.



The jails are located in the following areas;



1. Garden Estate

2. Peponi Road

3. Mwihoko (near the military barracks)



At his disposal is a team of Administration Police officers who conduct the abductions off-grid, with instructions coming from William Ruto directly.



The bodies that have been mysteriously popping up in the Juja quarries (e.g. Denzel Omondi) and Ruiru have been by abductees in the Mwihoko black site.



If during interrogation a detainee is wounded severely by the APs, they kill and dump his body in corrosive acid. I’m working on getting the names of the APs assigned to Noordin Haji’s killer squad.



This elaborate abduction infrastructure has been built to maintain the dominance of an elite group of Somali oligarchs who control the import and real-estate business.



One of the measures that Kenyans can immediately take is to boycott Eastleigh businesses and stop buying apartments owned by Somali developers and built by Chinese contractors.



You are inadvertently financing the abduction, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of your fellow countrymen.



Parents who have reported their children missing should head directly to NIS headquarters off Thika Road in the Survey area, and camp outside the gate seeking an audience with Noordin Haji, even though the person with the final say on who gets released and who gets killed is William Ruto.



Barons who profit from this Cushitic axis of evil say Noordin paid 1 billion in cash for his job and so he’s untouchable.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.