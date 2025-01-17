Kenyan man finds out that his younger sister was trying to get rid of a baby after asking for financial help on X - A doctor read the prescription and informed him.





Friday, January 17, 2025 - A distressed man took to social media to ask for financial help after his sister sent him a prescription that she was given by a doctor.

She had gone to the hospital for checkups after complaining of stomach pain.

Dr. Mbiti Mwondi, a medical professional who is popular on X, informed him that his sister was trying to get rid of a baby after reading the prescription.

The poor guy was not aware that his sister, who is in college, was trying to get rid of the baby but the attempt was not successful, leading to complications.

Check this out.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.