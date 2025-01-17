DRAMA as rogue DCI officers who wanted to abduct a young man in Roysambu are cornered by members of the public (VIDEO).





Friday, January 17, 2025 - There was drama in Roysambu estate along Thika Road after two men believed to be DCI officers were chased away by members of the public after attempting to abduct a young man.

In a video shared on social media, plain-clothed officers are seen attempting to force a man into a private car, resulting in an altercation.

They were in possession of handcuffs and walkie-talkies.

Hawk-eyed citizens intervened and saved the victim from the kidnapping attempt, leaving the officers with an egg on their faces.

The officers were forced to abandon their covert mission and flee before the situation escalated.

Two @DCI_Kenya abductors were left with egg on face after their attempt to pick up someone in Roysambu was foiled by hawk-eye citizens.



They were lucky that they found an emasculated group of men who were scared to burn their car. If it was in Mwea, wangepigwa stick proper.… pic.twitter.com/F2cRualOwi — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) January 17, 2025

