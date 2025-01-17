DRAMA as rogue DCI officers who wanted to abduct a young man in Roysambu are cornered by members of the public (VIDEO).


Friday, January 17, 2025 - There was drama in Roysambu estate along Thika Road after two men believed to be DCI officers were chased away by members of the public after attempting to abduct a young man.

In a video shared on social media, plain-clothed officers are seen attempting to force a man into a private car, resulting in an altercation.

They were in possession of handcuffs and walkie-talkies.

Hawk-eyed citizens intervened and saved the victim from the kidnapping attempt, leaving the officers with an egg on their faces.

The officers were forced to abandon their covert mission and flee before the situation escalated.


Watch the video.

