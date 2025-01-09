Kenya is broke despite RUTO and KINDIKI saying the economy is doing well – MOSES KURIA delivers bad news to Kenyans.





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - President William Ruto’s economic advisor, Moses Kuria, has stated that the country is broke, despite state officials claiming the economy is doing well.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday evening, Kuria revealed that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration struggled to meet its obligations, and the only way to solve the quagmire was to partner with the private sector to sustain development.

The former Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary noted the nation’s resources were stretched by high debt and other expenditures.

"We are in a very constrained fiscal space, hakuna pesa (there is no money).

"Our debts, our non-escapable obligations, our pensions, our free education, our subsidised fertiliser, we are left with almost nothing.

"The only way out is that the private sector has to step in," Kuria disclosed.

Kuria spoke even as President William Ruto and his deputy, Kithure Kindiki, continue to assure Kenyans that Kenya's economy is performing well and that the worst is behind us.

