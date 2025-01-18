Reprieve as KABOGO vows to go slow on RUTO’s critics on social media as he officially takes over ICT docket – Look!





Sunday, January 19, 2025 - Newly appointed Information, Communication and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary (CS) William Kabogo officially took over the docket yesterday from Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who has been serving in an Acting capacity.

Speaking during the handing-over ceremony, Kabogo vowed to go slow on President William Ruto’s critics on social media.

However, he urged social media users to be responsible for their posts.

Kabogo noted that his Ministry would undertake a sensitization campaign to raise awareness of data privacy protections, among other critical digital space rights.

However, he assured that these efforts would not be undertaken to curtail freedom of expression, emphasizing that the objective was to promote responsible and respectful online conduct.

Referencing a viral AI-generated deepfake that portrayed President William Ruto in a coffin, CS Kabogo, expressed concern over the growing misuse of digital technology, further emphasizing the importance of promoting ethical online conduct.

“The minute you put someone in a coffin and depict someone in a coffin. It may be fun at your age of 20…what happens when you are 42 and your son is 19 or 20 and someone puts you or depicts you in a coffin. It will not be fun for your children,” said Kabogo.

“We should be able to talk to our children and to each other and understand that this field is good. Information is power but let us do things responsibly. We have laws that govern misuse and abuse of this platform.”

