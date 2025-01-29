EXPOSED: Identity of one of the rogue KWS officers suspected to have killed missing fisherman BRIAN ODHIAMBO! He is threatening the locals (PHOTO).

Thursday, January 30,
2025 - A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officer, allegedly involved in the
mysterious disappearance of Brian Makori Odhiambo, has been exposed on social
media.
Reports indicate that the ruthless cop is notorious for
harassing the locals and killing those who cross his path.
It is believed that he is responsible for Brian’s
disappearance.
The officer operates with a lot of impunity in the area.
The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Brian Odhiambo
deepened when the officers told the court that he had escaped custody.
Brian went missing while he was fishing at the Lake Nakuru
National Park.
Although KWS officers claim they arrested him for illegal
fishing, it is believed that they killed him and threw his body into the lake.
The officers are allegedly trying to do a cover-up after the court ordered them to produce the missing fisherman.
Below is a photo of the rogue cop.
Below is a photo of the missing fisherman.
