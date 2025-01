Thursday, January 30, 2025 - City model Wavinya Maria has resurfaced on social media amid reports that she dumped her disgraced boyfriend Khalif Kairo, who is currently facing endless legal tussles for defrauding clients.

Wavinya shared photos at the Karen Blixen Coffee Garden with the caption, “I’m really in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do,”.

She has since deleted Kairo’s photos from her Instagram account.

















