How the 2 MCHELE LADIES arrested in Lang’ata drugged their victims in an apartment after cooking food and serving them - Fear Nairobi ladies.







Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Details have emerged on how the two mchele ladies arrested in Lang'ata drugged their victims.

Some men reportedly picked them up at an entertainment joint in the city and took them home.

The cunning ladies cooked food and laced it with stupefying drugs, before drugging the victims.

The victims woke up on Monday, only to find their phones and other items stolen.

Unfortunately, they ate the same food again and woke up almost 48 hours later.

Luckily, one of the victims knew where the ladies resided.

They reported the matter at Lang'ata police station and led police to the apartment where the notorious mchele ladies live, leading to their arrest.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.