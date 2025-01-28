WETANGULA sends a stern warning to Kenyans as he addresses MP MALULU INJENDI’s health complications at the ICU





Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has urged Kenyans to stop speculating about the health condition of Malava MP Malulu Injendi, who has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Speaking during the ongoing National Assembly retreat in Naivasha, Wetangula also sent a stern warning to lawmakers who had equally fallen into the trap of spreading misleading information on the status of Injendi.

According to the Speaker, the lawmaker is currently recuperating in hospital and therefore there was no need for Kenyans to continue speculating about his health.

Wetangula's confirmation of the lawmaker's health status was eagerly awaited by the public, as he is legally required to provide updates on the well-being of Members of Parliament, according to the Standing Orders.

Injendi has been hospitalised for the past two weeks, sparking social media speculation, with some claiming that he was in a critical condition.

He was reportedly admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, January 21, after experiencing health complications, sparking concerns about his well-being.

The Speaker is the latest national leader to address the lawmaker's state after Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa issued a similar update last Thursday.

