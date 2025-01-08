Elect GACHAGUA in 2027 at your own peril - RAILA’s man CALEB AMISI warns Kenyans





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has cautioned Kenyans against politicians who frequently play the tribal card in pursuit of top leadership positions.

Taking to his official X account, Amisi argued that tribal politics will mess up the country if not cautioned beforehand.

The ODM lawmaker urged Kenyans to be weary of leaders both in government and in the opposition, who are hell-bent on pitting one community against the other.

“Tribal politics will mess up this country if not cautioned beforehand. Kenyans must be weary of leaders both in government and in opposition who are hell-bent to play one community against the other for top leadership,” Amisi stated.

Amisi further stated that dictators and despots thrive in a political environment where people turn against each other after being incited.

He went ahead to warn Kenyans never to allow themselves to be incited by politicians to turn against each other on ethnically motivated politics.

According to Amisi, politicians easily make peace and dine together as if nothing happened.

“Dictators and despots thrive in such chaos and democratic pandemonium. Dear Kenyans, unless you are inherently stupid, never again should you be incited by any leader to hack another Kenya on ethnically motivated politics.

"Leaders easily make peace and dine together as if nothing happened, but you will have a date with God the Almighty if not ICC,” the lawmaker stated.

Amisi’s statement comes just three months after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was impeached over accusations of promoting ethnic discrimination and undermining national unity through divisive public statements.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.