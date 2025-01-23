EDWIN SIFUNA is going home in 2027 - See the powerful man who has joined the Nairobi Senatorial race.





Thursday, January 23,2025 - Nairobi County Senator Edwin Sifuna should start preparing to go home ahead of the 2027 senatorial elections, as he faces fierce competition from newcomers.

On Wednesday, prominent Nairobi lawyer Danstan Omari announced his bid to unseat Sifuna in the 2027 poll."

In an interview with NTV, Omari did not mince his words as he accused Sifuna of failing to ensure accountability in the utilization of county funds by Governor Johnson Sakaja's administration.

"Nairobi needs a solid person to be a senator. Sifuna is a solid person, but there's politics of Nairobi like this;

"In 2013, the first elections under the new constitution, Kidero was the governor, Sonko became the senator; in 2017, Sonko became the governor, Sakaja became the senator, in 2022, Sakaja became the governor, and Sifuna became the senator.

"So this is the time for Sifuna to be the governor.

"Therefore, I will be in the race to take over from Sifuna because, as lawyers, we are presidents, so in 2032, I will also be the governor of Nairobi," he declared with confidence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.