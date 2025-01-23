Tulikosea wapi? ODM MP wonders as DONALD TRUMP delivers 65% of his campaign promises in 2 days as RUTO keeps lying 2 years down the line





Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has raised concerns about President William Ruto's progress in delivering his 2022 campaign promises.

In a statement, the ODM MP accused Ruto of failing to deliver on promises made during the 2022 election campaigns and engaging in lies.

Drawing a comparison with the United States, Amisi claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump had accomplished 65% of his campaign promises within two days of assuming office in his second term.

"In just less than two days in office, Trump has already delivered 65% of what he promised. Dear Ruto, kunaendaje? Two years down the line?" Amisi remarked.

The MP’s comments come amid growing public scrutiny over the government's progress in addressing key challenges, including the high cost of living and stalled development projects.

President Trump made significant actions in his first days in office, marking a return to his hallmark policies.

On the other hand, Ruto has been accused of engaging in lies and propaganda after failing to deliver on his campaign promises.

