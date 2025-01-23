Tulikosea wapi? ODM MP wonders as DONALD TRUMP delivers 65% of his campaign promises in 2 days as RUTO keeps lying 2 years down the line

Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has raised concerns about President William Ruto's progress in delivering his 2022 campaign promises.
In a statement, the ODM MP
accused Ruto of failing to deliver on promises made during the 2022 election
campaigns and engaging in lies.
Drawing a comparison with the
United States, Amisi claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump had accomplished
65% of his campaign promises within two days of assuming office in his second
term.
"In just less than two days
in office, Trump has already delivered 65% of what he promised. Dear Ruto,
kunaendaje? Two years down the line?" Amisi remarked.
The MP’s comments come amid
growing public scrutiny over the government's progress in addressing key
challenges, including the high cost of living and stalled development projects.
President Trump made significant
actions in his first days in office, marking a return to his hallmark policies.
On the other hand, Ruto has been accused of engaging in lies and propaganda after failing to deliver on his campaign
promises.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
