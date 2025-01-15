Drama as patients storm Heath Cabinet Secretary DEBORAH BARASA’s presser demanding answers over SHA system failure at Kenyatta National Hospital - Watch Video.

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah
Barasa was forced to address an impromptu protest by patients from Kenyatta
National Hospital (KNH) during a press briefing, as they demanded answers over
Social Health Authority (SHA) system failures and bureaucratic frustrations
that have left them stranded without assistance.
The CS was left with an egg on her face as the patients confronted her,
lamenting the lack of services at Kenyatta National Hospital after Social
Health Authority (SHA) systems failed.
According to one of the patients, the systems have not been working for a week.
‘’I have come here to protest because the systems have not been working since
last week on Wednesday. Some patients have been discharged from the wards
without treatment, ‘’ the infuriated patient was heard saying as she confronted
the CS.
Some of the patients had travelled from other counties to seek specialized
medical services at Kenyatta National Hospital, only to be informed that the
systems were not working.
Watch the video.
Health CS Deborah Barasa forced to address an impromptu protest by patients from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) during a press briefing, as they demanded answers over Social Health Authority (SHA) system failures and bureaucratic frustrations that have left them stranded… pic.twitter.com/gEtL5oAZfp— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) January 15, 2025
